NBC Polling Shows Trump’s ‘Biggest Lead’ Over Biden As It More Than Doubles

A poll from NBC News displayed Sunday showed former President Donald Trump’s “biggest lead” over President Joe Biden, more than double the lead Trump commanded from the last year the same poll was run.

NBC journalist Steve Kornacki analyzed Trump’s apparent domination of Biden in recent polling from the network, displaying the former president’s five-point lead during a “Meet the Press” segment.

“For the first time in November, Donald Trump pulled ahead in our poll, and now, at five points, this is the biggest lead NBC has ever had in 16 polls for Donald Trump over Joe Biden,” Kornacki said.

Trump leading Biden 47/42 in NBC poll. The biggest lead ever in an NBC poll.

In November, Trump was ahead of Biden by two points, Kornacki said. He explained the roles were reversed in 2019 and 2020, noting Biden beat Trump in every NBC poll before the 2020 presidential election.

“Remember, 2019, 2020, Joe Biden led,” Kornacki said. “He led big in every single one of our polls.”

Kornacki evoked Biden’s low approve rating, which he said currently sits at 37 percent approval and 60 percent disapproval. (RELATED: MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki Pinpoints The Exact Moment Trump Appeared Certain To Trounce DeSantis)

Trump is currently ahead of Biden by 2.1 points in the RealClearPolitics (RCP) polling average. This lead exceeds the former president’s records for the last two election cycles where he never led Biden in the RCP average. Trump was only ahead of Hillary Clinton during two separate periods in 2016, never exceeding a 1.1-point margin.

GOP presidential primary opponent Nikki Haley remains in the race against Trump; Kornacki previously said it is unlikely the former U.N. Ambassador will beat Trump for the Republican nomination.