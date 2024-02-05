Amazon Fires Driver After He Allegedly Attempted To Steal A Customer’s Dog: Report

Amazon reportedly fired a delivery driver after he allegedly attempted to steal a customer’s dog.

Video of the encounter appears to show the Amazon driver with Terrika Currence’s dog inside of his delivery truck during a stop at her Henry County residence, WSB-TV reported. The woman’s daughter reportedly brought the alleged theft-in-progress of the red-nosed pitbull to her mother’s attention.

“As I open the door to put the package in the house, and the dog food, my daughter screams and says, ‘The Amazon guy stole our puppy,'” Currence told the outlet.

Video captures brazen Amazon driver trying to steal puppy from family’s yard https://t.co/pQg0ljWprL via @nypost — Abstractarts 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Abstractarts7) February 5, 2024



Currence, who was holding her packages, immediately let them fall to the ground as she rushed over to retrieve her pet, the outlet reported. She said she confronted the driver before he fled, opening the truck to find her dog inside a bin in the vehicle.

“Fucking Amazon done took my fucking dog out my fucking yard!” Currence can be heard shouting in the video.

The Georgia resident said the Amazon delivery driver was prepared to “pull off with [her] dog” before she came to the rescue, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Amazon’s Ring Announces Police Will No Longer Be Able To Request Access To Camera Video Through App)

Amazon addressed the incident in a statement, according to Atlanta News First.

“We’ve apologized to the customer and glad their dog was returned unharmed. The driver involved is no longer delivering for Amazon and we’ve reached out to law enforcement to assist as they investigate,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

The unidentified delivery driver has not been charged for the alleged attempted theft but is no longer affiliated with the company, according to WSB-TV. An investigation of the incident by Henry County police is underway, Atlanta News First reported.