Biden Unveils New Line Of Attack Against Mayorkas Impeachment Inquiry

President Joe Biden unveiled a new line of attack on Monday against House Republican’s impeachment effort against Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, according to a statement.

The House Homeland Security Committee approved two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas on Wednesday, sending the inquiry to the House floor. The White House Office of Management and Budget released a statement Monday, blasting the inquiry as “unconstitutional.”

“From his time in the Justice Department as a U.S. Attorney to his service as Deputy Secretary and now Secretary of Homeland Security, he has upheld the rule of law faithfully and has demonstrated a deep commitment to the values that make our Nation great,” the statement reads. “Impeaching Secretary Mayorkas would be an unprecedented and unconstitutional act of political retribution that would do nothing to solve the challenges our Nation faces in securing the border.”

When previously confronted with impeachment efforts against Mayorkas, the president said he didn’t understand it.

“What do you say to Republicans who are trying to impeach Mayorkas?” Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked the president.