Bobby Witt Jr. Inks Massive 11-Year, $288.8 Million Contract Extension With Kansas City Royals

BWJ just secured the bag.

The Kansas City Royals and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. have agreed on a gargantuan 11-year contract extension worth $288.8 million, according to an announcement from the franchise Monday.

Kansas City locked up Witt and clearly plans to make him the centerpiece of their franchise as they continue to build both a team and new stadium.

Witt, who is 23 years old, will be entering his third season in Major League Baseball when the 2024 campaign kicks off. Last year, he was one of the best players in all of baseball, so it makes senes that the Royals would want to keep him around and be willing to pay big bucks to do it.

In the deal, Witt will be allowed to opt out after the seventh, eighth, ninth or 10th season, and after the 11th, there’s a club option where Kansas City would be allowed to add on three years to the contract for $89 million. In total, the deal could add up to 14 years and $377 million.

The present, the future, and the largest contract in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/LpcUGPpzkj — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 5, 2024

You gotta be feeling good if you’re a Kansas City sports fan. You’ve got your Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and now your Royals have locked up a superstar for the future, giving you some faith that they’ll build another World Series winner.

I’m sure Witt is feeling good about securing the bag, but despite the excitement in the city, you’ve gotta be a little nervous to be locked up like this with a team that doesn’t necessarily have the best track record when it comes to winning. But at the same time, with how much players get traded in baseball nowadays, is it really an issue? Especially with trade demands? (RELATED: Baltimore Orioles Being Sold In Bombshell $1.725 Billion Deal To 2 Private Equity Billionaires: REPORT)

I guess you could make either argument, but regardless, a lot of poppin’ energy in KC right now.