Wimpy Liberal Country Is Doing More To Protect The American Dream Than America Herself

What comes to mind when you think of our neighbors to the north? Probably nothing too flattering. For Americans, making fun of Canada is a national pastime: their excessive politeness, funny accents, and obsession with maple syrup and poutine — our gloating only occasionally tempered by their hockey wins. Under the boot of femme-tyrant Justin Trudeau, one thing that likely doesn’t come to mind however is a strong national policy to help struggling middle-class families. But for once, we’ll admit that America should follow Canada’s lead!