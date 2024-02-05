‘Just Insane’: Dr. Phil Tells Hannity He Was ‘Shocked’ By Visit To US-Mexico Border

Former TV talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw described a trip to the U.S.-Mexico Border Monday evening, revealing an “insane” situation that “shocked” him.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and the Biden administration have been locked in ongoing legal battles as the state seeks to halt illegal immigration across its border with Mexico. McGraw ripped the Biden administration over its border policies, saying they encouraged more illegal immigration. (RELATED: Dem Lawmakers Urge Biden To Seize Control Of Texas National Guard)

“One of the most fundamental psychological principles is you don’t reward bad behavior,” McGraw told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

McGraw then recounted his conversation with Border Patrol agents during his trip to the border.

WATCH:



“I wanted to talk to the guys heading this up,” McGraw said. “I have to tell you, you talk about some impressive troops down there. These guys are fighting a morale battle, because they can’t get what they need. And I wanted to know what’s happening down here? What’s really going on? We hear this number, 6 million people have come across under the current administration. I talked to experts down there that say that number is a myth, that it’s closer to 13 million to 14 million that have come across.”

“I asked them straight up, what is it you need here?” McGraw continued. “And I was shocked to hear them say, we don’t need more money. We don’t need more resources. We don’t need more officers. We don’t need more legislation. We just need the laws that are on the books to be followed. We need to be allowed to do our job and we can get this under control right now.”

McGraw also observed that illegal immigrants reacted differently to federal agencies like the Border Patrol as opposed to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“The interesting thing that shocked me, Sean, if they run into someone in a brown uniform, that’s a Texas Department of Public Safety border guard, they get arrested, they get put in jail, and they get returned,” McGraw said. “If they run into a green uniform, that is a federal, they get money and a court date that’s seven to 10 years down the road, and they get released into the country. So you see these groups coming across, and if they see a brown uniform, they hide. They see a green uniform, they run toward it. That to me is just insane.” (RELATED: ‘We’re Not Being Told The Truth Here’: Sparks Fly As Nancy Mace Spars With Martha MacCallum Over Senate Border Bill)

United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported over 302,000 illegal immigrants came across the U.S.-Mexico border in December after nearly 380,000 illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during the first two months fiscal year 2024, which started Oct. 1, according to data released by the agency. CBP also reported 2,045,838 encounters in fiscal year 2023, 2,206,436 in fiscal year 2022 and 1,659,206 in fiscal year 2021.

