EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Gallagher Introduces Legislation To Force Biden Administration To Finish Building Border Wall, Pay For It

Wisconsin Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher introduced legislation Monday that would require President Joe Biden to finish the border wall and pay for it by closing loopholes that allow illegal immigrants to benefit from tax credits and welfare programs.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the legislation, which is titled the WALL Act. The bill would specifically appropriate $25 billion to complete building the wall, offset the wall’s cost by eliminating the entitlement benefits and tax credits that illegal immigrants are using, fining those making illegal entry into the U.S. It would also require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to immediately resume all border wall construction that was planned before Biden took office.

“President Biden has met the American people’s cry for a secure southern border with hollow actions and far-left policies that pander to his progressive base. This has exacerbated the crisis, threatened our national security, and hurt Wisconsin families. While regaining operational control of the border requires a number of tools – such as additional personnel and enhanced technology – a finished southern border wall is both fundamental and necessary to this effort,” Gallagher told the Caller before introducing the bill. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Senate Republicans Sound Off On Leaked Border Deal Proposals, Say They Will Absolutely Not Vote For Them)

“This bill is a common-sense way to require the Biden administration to immediately finish the wall and pay for it by limiting illegal immigrants’ abuse of welfare and tax credit program,” Gallagher added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep Troy Nehls Introduces Legislation To Finish Building Border Wall)

States such as Arizona and Texas have initiated action to continue construction on their sections of the border wall that have been left incomplete.

The Biden administration ended Title 42 on May 11. Title 42 is a public health measure issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that allows the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to rapidly expel migrants on public health grounds.

Border agents encountered a record two million migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2021. In fiscal year 2021, they seized $3.31 billion in counterfeit goods, roughly 319,000 pounds of marijuana, over 190,000 pounds of methamphetamine and over 97,000 pounds of cocaine.

Biden signed an executive order to stop the construction of the border wall in January 2021.

Gallagher’s legislation is a House companion to Alabama Republican Sen. Katie Britt’s Senate bill.