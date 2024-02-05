Leftist Hack Reveals Complete Ignorance Of Super Bowl While Attempting To Defend Biden

The president of Media Matters, an advocacy group that touts itself as a “research and information center dedicated to comprehensively monitoring, analyzing, and correcting conservative misinformation” according to its website, put out a piece of his own misinformation Monday morning.

Angelo Carusone, the president and CEO of Media Matters For America, tweeted and then deleted a moronic rant about how President Joe Biden wasn’t doing a Super Bowl interview with Fox.

“Biden not doing pre-Superbowl interview with Fox. Good. Fox News helped fuel an insurrection. They’ve been fully exposed as a propaganda operation. It’s about damn time they were treated accordingly,” Carusone tweeted Monday morning, before removing the post.

The problem? Biden didn’t decline an interview with Fox News for the Super Bowl this year. He declined to do a pre-game interview with CBS News ahead of their Feb. 11 broadcast of the Super Bowl this year, according to Variety.

Now Biden did decline to do a pre-game interview with Fox News before the Super Bowl … in 2023. But Angelo can be forgiven for making that mistake. It’s not like he’s an expert on the media or anything.

Always good when a guy who runs a media watchdog knows literally nothing about the media. (RELATED: REMINDER: Left-Wing Megadonors Have Poured Money Into Media Matters, The Org Trying To Starve Musk’s X)

You know that delete had to be painful for him too. The folks at our favorite watchdog are so intent on bashing conservative media that they don’t even check to see if the nonsense they’re blasting into servers that will outlive humanity is even accurate.

You either die a misinformation analyst or live long enough to see yourself become the propagandist.