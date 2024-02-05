BRYAN LEIB: Biden Is Silly Putty In The Hands Of Our Greatest Adversaries

Time and time again, President Joe Biden and his administration have chosen to support the bad actors instead of our trusted allies both domestically and internationally. It’s a mind boggling thing to say this but it’s the sad reality and current state of affairs.

In a recent op-ed in the New York Post, Gregory T. Angelo writes about how the Biden administration made a colossal mistake in inviting the Council on America-Islamic Relations (CAIR) to be part of the administration’s national antisemitism task force. I couldn’t agree more with Mr. Angelo on this. (RELATED: DEROY MURDOCK: Biden’s Border Policy Is A Middle Finger To Americans)

Anyone who knows anything about CAIR could have told you immediately that CAIR didn’t belong on this task force but that didn’t stop the administration from adding them to the group. Since adding them, they have now removed them after several CAIR officials have made disgusting comments about the Oct. 7th massacre in Israel.

So while the Biden administration made this bone-headed decision regarding CAIR, they have used the same flawed thinking when it comes to the Middle East as well.

President Biden has shown the American people over the last three years that he is more interested in supporting the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism, the Islamic Republic of Iran, than supporting our allies in the region.

The Biden Administration had a golden opportunity to expand and build on President Donald Trump’s successful Abraham Accords. Not only did they not use the momentum created by President Trump, they wouldn’t even use the words “Abraham Accords” once for the first year of the Biden presidency. (RELATED: MORGAN MURPHY: Trump Or Biden — Who ‘War’ It Better?)

The end result of President Biden’s appeasement policy with the Mullahs in Tehran at every turn is catastrophic for America and our allies.

Let me be clear; there is no way the Oct. 7th massacre by Hamas would have happened if they didn’t have the logistical and financial support from Tehran. Several of the Hamas terrorists captured by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have admitted they trained inside the Islamic Republic of Iran and received weapons and support from then leading up to the attack.

The same can be said for the Houthis who are sowing chaos in the region with their drone, missile and hijacking attacks on U.S. warships and international shipping vessels in the Suez

Significant events have been occurring in the Red Sea in the past few weeks. The Houthis have been actively threatening and inflicting violence to disrupt global shipping in the region.

The Houthis have been attacking ships going through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea since Nov. 19, which has significantly affected global trade. The rebel group has been able to do this because the area the Houthis control is at the narrowest part of the Red Sea and because they have unwavering support and guidance from Tehran.

Disruption of global trade through the Suez Canal is impactful because a significant amount of trade between Europe and Asia goes through this region. Trade through the Red Sea makes up 15% of global shipping traffic and the attacks on shipping vessels have dropped freight container volume through the Red Sea by 65% from expected values, according to Reuters.

So while it’s the Islamic Republic’s terrorist proxies or Tehran themselves are actively sowing chaos in the region — one thing is for sure, it’s all happening because of President Biden’s calculated decisions to never hold Tehran accountable and to lift sanctions and unfreeze billions of dollars. (RELATED: JENNY BETH MARTIN: Joe Biden Is The Worst. President. Ever.)

The Middle East is on fire right now and the only thing that might extinguish the flames is American strength on the world stage but we all know President Biden is not capable of meeting this moment in time with the strength needed.

Bryan E. Leib is the CEO of Henry Public Relations, Senior Fellow at the Center for Fundamental Rights in Budapest, Hungary and a former GOP Congressional Candidate.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

