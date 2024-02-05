‘Anti-American’: Senate Bill Gives Billions More To Ukraine Than For Southern Border Security

The Senate released a national security bill on Sunday that includes tens of billions more in funding for Ukraine’s security than for U.S.-Mexico border security, even as the immigration crisis at the southern border continues to escalate.

The bill, which has received bipartisan support from lawmakers in the Senate and from the Biden administration, allocates $118.3 billion for Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel funding, as well as funding for the security of the U.S. southern border. The bill earmarks approximately $60 billion in funding for Ukrainian security but only roughly $20 billion for southern border security, prompting the ire of some lawmakers who feel the U.S.’ most urgent needs are not being prioritized. (RELATED: ‘An Absolute Non-Starter’: House Republicans Vow To Tank Senate Border Bill)

Illegal immigration has surged under the Biden administration, with migrant encounters at the southern border reaching over 2 million in fiscal year 2023 compared to approximately 1.6 million in 2021, according to federal data. House Republicans are pushing to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over criticisms he has failed to enforce stronger border policies.

“Billions for humanitarian assistance, military support, research and development, and who knows what else – for UKRAINE,” Republican Florida Rep. Anna Luna said on Sunday. “This bill reads like it was drafted in Kyiv.”

“I have an idea: If Ukraine wants American tax dollars, then start paying our taxes,” Luna said on Sunday.

Here are all 74 times Ukraine’s borders are prioritized over Americans in the newly released Senate bill. pic.twitter.com/mFgVu6mSGK — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) February 5, 2024

The $60 billion earmarked for Ukraine includes funding to supply Kyiv with military equipment, training, and intelligence sharing, according to the bill’s text. Approximately $300 million is also included specifically to “support the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and National Police of Ukraine, including units supporting or under the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

Ukraine has received a total of $75 billion from the U.S. since that time, including humanitarian and economic assistance, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

The approximately $20 billion set aside for U.S. southern border security measures includes funding for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, according to the bill’s text. It also introduces a host of new immigration policies and asylum laws that some lawmakers feel don’t go far enough in addressing some of the key issues at the border.

“Amazing. This predictable revelation is only a week old and yet the Swamp’s new “border security” bill gives Ukraine $60 billion more,” Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said on Sunday, noting that Kyiv officials were reported stealing millions in U.S. military funding. “From the squandering of your money to the fake border reforms, it’s safe to declare this bill as anti-American. I’m a NO.”

The Ukrainian counteroffensive in Russia had stalled out as of the end of December 2023, according to The Associated Press. Ukraine is urging its Western allies to increase foreign aid to continue fighting but this request has received increasing levels of criticism.

Many members of the House of Representatives have already said that they plan to oppose the Senate bill’s passing.

“We need a separate Border and Immigration Bill,” former President Donald Trump said on Monday. “It should not be tied to foreign aid in any way, shape, or form!”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.