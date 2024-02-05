WHITTINGTON: Catch Parents Who Take A Leap Of Faith — Expand The Tax Credit

For young families last week, the bi-partisan passage of an expanded Child Tax Credit by the U.S. House was an incredible victory and step in the right direction.

Coming on the heels of the national pro-life march that reaffirmed a commitment to mothers and their children, the vote represents a renewed resolve to protect and defend life in America, not just in law but in service, with critical support to families welcoming children into the world. As a mother myself, I understand how tough that road can be.

Parents with young kids are facing serious challenges, a truth reflected in my own story. After having four children in just over five years, my husband and I found ourselves in the no man’s land of financial need, but not abject poverty. Too broke to get ahead, but just a few dollars out of compliance for the aid that I applied for and that we needed. Once, we missed a benefit because our car was valued at just $1,000 too much … which was hard to believe when you looked at it.

This same story is playing out across the country today. Young families today face economic pressures that haven’t been seen in decades, starting with basic necessities such as food and shelter. For example, at the end of last year, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) reported that “food inflation from 2021 to 2022 rose by 11.0%, the largest increase in food prices in over 40 years.”

For the more than 35 percent of the population who rent, most of whom are young people under 35 years old, homeownership seems like a far-away dream as potential savings go toward survival. Since the pandemic, rent for single-family homes has risen by over 35 percent, with overall rents rising by a similarly daunting 29.4 percent

These financial pressures create serious barriers to starting a family. A majority of abortions take place among low-income families, and financial challenges are regularly cited as a driving factor behind this decision. One in four families is now unable to cover a surprise $400 emergency expense.

Our lawmakers should address these challenges head on for the sake of strong families today and a strong nation tomorrow. They should strongly promote policies that support children and parents and reduce the financial burden of childbearing and childrearing, particularly in the months after birth when costs are high, and a child requires constant presence from their mother for health, attachment, and brain development — to name just a few benefits of this precious bond.

One of the most straightforward and bipartisan ways of addressing these challenges is by expanding the Child Tax Credit (CTC). Doubled through tax reform in 2017, the CTC is a lifeline to millions of parents, providing up to $2,000 per child in tax reductions and refunds. Last Friday, Congress took an important step toward enhancing this credit ahead of its expiration in 2025. Supporting life holistically means advocating for parents to have the resources needed for their children to flourish.

Increasing the Child Tax Credit to support young families is a commonsense, bipartisan, and popular policy that promises to make an enduring impact in the lives of millions of families, which is why leading pro-life voices have sent a letter this week to congressional leadership asking them to prioritize the expansion of this family-affirming benefit.

Since the Dobbs decision, 32,000 additional babies were born in states that protect preborn life, and they deserve strong families backed by the kind of supportive services that help each person thrive.

It’s up to the Senate to finish the important work passed to them with this week’s vote. As families take a leap of faith, let’s make sure they have the resources they and their children need to land on their feet.

Tina Whittington is Executive Vice President of Students for Life of America/SFLAction, which operates in all 50 states with more than 1,400 groups, offering supportive services through Standing with You.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.