Focal Forensics: Bridging the Gap Between Police Transparency and Digital Media Redaction

Digital technology has left an indelible mark on a multitude of industries, yet one vital segment of our society has witnessed the most curious effects of such tools: law enforcement. The advent of body-worn cameras has transformed the notion of transparency in policing, providing an unfiltered lens into encounters between officers and the public. Yet, this technology has also presented the world with brand-new challenges, some of which, perhaps somewhat ironically, pertained to transparency, followed by legislative conundrums.

As transparency becomes more critical than ever, law enforcement agencies have to grapple with managing, redacting, and releasing large collections of body-worn camera footage while navigating intricate privacy laws and legal guidelines. This struggle is most pronounced in smaller departments, which often lack the necessary manpower and expertise to handle the sheer volume of media requests requiring video and audio redaction.

Moreover, Steve Bufalino, co-founder of Focal Forensics, a media forensic service provider and video redaction company, reveals that the legislative landscape surrounding the release of body-worn camera footage is evolving rapidly, often leading to confusion and inconsistencies.

“Each state, and even individual departments within the same state, have slightly different video redaction requirements often due to unclear legislation. This is all very new territory for most police departments, and they’re trying to navigate it as best they can,” he says. “It’s mostly because policymakers are pushing to implement cameras without fully considering the process, costs, and budget implications. It’s an expensive endeavor, and many departments are already working with tight budgets.”

Yet, once again, the issue of transparency frequently represents an even bigger beast to tame. Striking the right balance between the public’s right to access footage while respecting all privacy concerns is crucial. Witnesses, in particular, often risk having their privacy violated if sensitive information is mishandled or inadequately redacted from released footage.

“It’s essential for the department to avoid future legal ramifications due to improper redaction techniques while ensuring transparency when releasing footage to citizens,” says Zac Giammarrusco, second co-founder of Focal Forensics. “That said, it can be a daunting task, marked by not just legislative setbacks but also by a lack of resources. This is why Steve and I have put in so much effort to bridge the gap between law enforcement, the technologies they use, and the communities they serve.”

Indeed, ever since its inception in 2017, Focal Forensics has been an inseparable part of the transparency narrative in the context of digital media redaction. Having recognized the growing need for specialized skills and services in handling digital evidence, Bufalino and Giammarrusco have filled this void by offering comprehensive solutions that alleviate the burden on law enforcement agencies.

They have also been gradually educating police departments on the redaction process and ways to improve their body-worn camera programs. As Bufalino emphasizes, it’s not just about having the cameras – police need to consider the entire chain, from capture to release, if their goal is, indeed, complete transparency.

On the other hand, Giammarrusco shares that the real challenge for police departments comes when they need to redact sensitive information from the footage before its release. It’s a crucial step that many forget is a part of the process, and it’s complicated by varying state legislations. An additional problem relates to the matter of redaction accuracy—a principle the Focal Forensics founding duo believes to be vital. Anything less than 100% accuracy, according to them, is simply not acceptable.

“It all boils down to interpreting privacy laws and having a clear definition of what needs to be redacted and what doesn’t. Here’s an example: Is a large pool of blood on the sidewalk graphic content and in the public interest to redact, or should it be left for the sake of transparency?” Bufalino explains. “Many departments haven’t faced such questions because they haven’t had many incidents involving such nuanced questions. We want police departments to know that, if the need does arise, the department must ensure high-quality redaction services to avoid potential legal repercussions due to a botched job.”

Owing to their uncompromising dedication to transparency and providing services that echo the principles of integrity and fairness, Focal Forensics has undeniably made considerable strides in its mission. The founding duo’s role in educating both the police and the public about matters of privacy and redaction accuracy has been a game-changer, standing in contrast with the past practices that were, at times, veiled in obscurity.

Most importantly, by assisting police departments in building transparency tools, Bufalino and Giammarrusco have allowed them to serve their communities more openly and effectively. As Bufalino notes, “It’s a complex journey but one we’re committed to traveling alongside law enforcement.”