Jussie Smollett Appeals To The Illinois Supreme Court To Dismiss His Case: REPORT

Disgraced actor Jussie Smollett appealed to the Illinois Supreme Court in an effort to have his case dismissed for the second time.

Smollett is claiming he made a deal with prosecutors when they dismissed his first indictment for faking a hate crime in Jan. 2019, and argues that he should never have been charged and prosecuted a second time. His complaint to the state’s highest court claims that the state attorney from the Cook County grand jury offered him community service if he forfeited his bond to the City of Chicago, and assured him his case would not be prosecuted, according to TMZ.

The former actor alleged the special prosecutor “gave in to public outcry,” when Smollett was indicted for the second time.

Smollett insisted he has complied with the original terms by performing community service duty and forfeiting his bond. His attorneys have equated the second indictment to double jeopardy and are arguing that the case should be dismissed, according to TMZ.

In the documents filed, Smollett quotes the prosecutor, who reportedly said that “after reviewing the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, the State’s motion in regards to the indictment is to nolle pros [not prosecute].”

His initial plea to have the second indictment dismissed was rejected by the trial judge as well as the Illinois appellate court, which prompted Smollett’s team to escalate the matter to the state Supreme Court, according to TMZ.

Smollett was convicted in Dec. 2021 of five felonies related to the fake attack and was sentenced the following March to serve 150 days in jail. He served a total of six days and was released on his intention to appeal, according to TMZ. If his state Supreme Court appeal fails, he will have to complete his 150-day sentence. (RELATED: Jussie Smollett’s Lawyers Appeal Hate Crime Hoax Conviction)

This story continues to develop.