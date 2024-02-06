Jury Awards Man $25 Million In Defamation Suit Against Oklahoma’s Largest Newspaper

An Oklahoma court ruled in favor of a man and granted him a substantial $25 million in damages Monday after he was mistakenly identified in the state’s largest newspaper.

The state’s leading newspaper, The Oklahoman, falsely accused Scott Sapulpa of being the announcer responsible for racist remarks made during a girls basketball game broadcast in 2021, according to The AP. The Muskogee County jury allocated $5 million of the total sum for actual damages, with an additional $20 million earmarked for punitive measures, the outlet reported.

Michael Barkett, representing Sapulpa, expressed relief and satisfaction with the outcome. “We’re just so happy for Scott. Hopefully, this will vindicate his name,” he said, according to The AP. The case pivoted on the accusation that the newspaper had not only defamed Sapulpa but also intentionally caused him emotional distress. The jury’s finding of actual malice was a key factor that allowed for the consideration of punitive damages. (RELATED: Jury Determines Rudy Giuliani Owes Nearly $150 Million In Damages In Defamation Case)

Jury awards $25M to man who sued Oklahoma’s largest newspaper after being mistakenly named in report https://t.co/ccI2U47mrk — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) February 6, 2024

Gannett, the owner of the implicated newspaper, voiced its disappointment following the court’s ruling. “There was no evidence presented to the jury that The Oklahoman acted with any awareness that what was reported was false or with any intention to harm the plaintiff in this case,” spokesperson Lark-Marie Anton said.

The incident dates back to a 2021 high school basketball game between Norman and Midwest City. During the pre-game anthem, as players kneeled, one of the announcers made racist remarks, not realizing the broadcast was still live. The newspaper mistakenly identified Sapulpa as the source of these comments, The AP reported.

However, Matt Rowan, the actual individual responsible and a part of the streaming service’s management, later admitted to making the disparaging remarks. In a subsequent apology, Rowan attributed his behavior to a sudden drop in his blood sugar levels.