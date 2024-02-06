Ronna McDaniel To Step Down From RNC Chair: REPORT

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is planning to step down from her position shortly after the South Carolina primary in late February, according to The New York Times (NYT).

Two sources familiar with the plans revealed to the outlet that McDaniel told leading GOP presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump her decision. Following recent backlash from Trump and fellow GOP members, the former president will allegedly promote the chairman of North Carolina’s Republican Party, Michael Whatley, for McDaniel’s replacement, according to the NYT. (RELATED: ‘A Revenue Problem’: Worries Mount Over GOP’s Finances Ahead Of 2024)

While Trump’s alleged promotion of Whatley may boost support from other members, according to the committee’s rules a new election reportedly must be taken to replace McDaniel officially, the NYT reported.

McDaniel won her fourth term as the chairwoman in January 2023, following challenges from attorney Harmeet Dhillon and entrepreneur Mike Lindell. After her victory of becoming the longest serving party chair since the GOP’s initial chair, Edwin Morgan, McDaniel faced increased pressures from opposing Republicans, with many calling out the GOP’s losing track record from the last three elections.

The notable losses for the GOP came massively in 2022 as many on the right claimed it would be a red waves victory. However, Dr. Mehmet Oz lost to then Pennsylvania Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, former NFL running back Herschel Walker lost to then Georgia Democrat Sen. Rafael Warnock, as well as former general Don Bolduc failed to unseat New Hampshire Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan. Additionally GOP gubernatorial nominees Kari Lake and Doug Mastriano both lost their elections in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Nearly midway into McDaniel’s fourth term, conservative justice candidate Daniel Kelly lost in his running for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, to which McDaniel blamed on a “messaging issue.” As Kelly’s competitor, Janet Protasiewicz defeated the conservative by securing 55.8% of the vote, Republicans had notably provided Kelly with far less funding, according to campaign finance reports.

By late last year, many within the RNC had resounding concerns over the groups finances due to major donations dropping prior to the 2024 elections, according to the Washington Post. Reports revealed from the RNC showed that on Oct. 30 they had the lowest amount of cash on hand since 2015, holding only $9.1 million. As Trump and other party members voiced concerns over the committee’s fundraising, the RNC appeared to have a drop in both large and small-dollar donations within the recent years. (RELATED: ‘Continually Fail’: GOP To End Debate Season In Disney’s Arms)

Outside of financial issues and losing patterns for the RNC, McDaniel came under fire during the debates as former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy repeatedly slammed the RNC chairwoman for her leadership. During the third GOP presidential debate Ramaswamy called for McDaniel to resign, stating that the GOP needed to have “accountability” within the party. Additionally the former GOP candidate launched a petition to unseat McDaniel through a site called FireRonna.com.

McDaniel’s leadership was additionally questioned following the debates after the RNC announced they would no longer hold anything within 2024, as well as allowing networks, such as CNN, to host their GOP candidates during late last year.

Most recently, Trump had suggested during a Sunday interview with Fox that there would be “some changes” coming to the RNC when questioned about McDaniel’s performance. The former president stated that people were no longer “looking at the RNC,” emphasizing that he was “separate” from the committee.

“So, I have a lot of money, and the money that they get, people are not looking at the RNC,” Trump stated. “They want changes. You have to understand, I have nothing to do with the RNC, I don’t — I’m separate.”