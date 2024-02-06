‘It’s Our Job!’: GOP Rep Spars With Fox & Friends Host Over Border Bill

Republican Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer sparred Tuesday morning with Fox & Friends’ Steve Doocy over the border bill after House republicans said the legislation is dead on arrival.

The Senate released the long-awaited text of a border package in exchange for Ukraine aid. The bill would appropriate $48 billion to Ukraine, nearly $16 billion to Israel and fund border security measures. The border provisions included more funds for hiring new immigration judges to expedite the processing of asylum and deportation proceedings as well as law enforcement to detain and remove illegal migrants.

The bill included a provision that said the border can remain open so long as less than 5,000 migrants enter daily. Under the bill, authorities could remove migrants without removal proceedings if the week-long average of entries increased to more than 5,000 per day. The process would continue until the two-week average number of illegal entries decreased to 3,750 persons per day.

Emmer first began talking about impeaching Department of Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas before Doocy brought up the new border bill.

“Yesterday at this time, we were taking a look at the Senate proposal — bipartisan Senate bill — to do something about migration and immigration, and I know a lot of Republicans are against it because Donald Trump is against it,” Doocy said. “But here’s, here’s the problem for you guys: the Border Patrol union came out, and the acting CBP chief both came out and said they’re not — it’s not perfect — but this is the best thing we’ve seen in decades.” (RELATED: ‘How Do You Explain!’: CNN’s S.E. Cupp Gets Into Heated Debate With Fellow Analyst Over Border Crisis)

“So are Republicans gonna say that the Border Patrol union and the acting CBP chief are wrong?” Doocy asked.

“Well, look, they can have their perspective, Steve —” Emmer began before Doocy interjected.

“It’s their job, Tom!”

“Well, and it’s our job to actually make sure the laws will accomplish what we’re seeking to do. You have to reform the parole process where the president has been abusing it, allowing people to come across the border,” Emmer argued. “You have to reinstate remain in Mexico. You have to end catch and release. And you have to reform our asylum laws. This so-called Senate deal only takes care of one thing. And by the way, it’s codifying catch and release.”

Emmer continued, explaining existing law necessitates detaining illegal immigrants crossing the border in violation of U.S. law. He then concluded by reiterating his stance on the bill and its supporters.

“Again, I respect the Border Patrol. Our job is to support them. They can have their opinion,” Emmer continued. “But this is what we got elected for, and we need to hold the administration accountable. It’s time to end this invasion at the southern border, Steve.”

The bill would allocate $1.4 billion in funding for nonprofit organizations to help migrants who enter the country illegally and would give exclusive authority to Department of Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas to decide who can enter the United States in the event of an emergency. The proposal would also allow foreign spouses and fiancés of U.S. citizens to automatically work in the country legally.

House Republicans have vowed to tank the bill, calling it a “magnet” for more illegal immigration.