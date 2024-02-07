‘You All Are Black!’: Besieged Dem Mayor Scolds Critics For ‘Attacking A Black Woman That’s In Power’

Mayor Tiffany Henyard of Dolton, Illinois scolded critics of her tenure in office during a Monday meeting, claiming they were “attacking a black woman.”

Henyard has come under fire over lavish spending while serving as the mayor of the Chicago-area village, according to WGN. The spending included trips to Times Square, Atlanta and Austin, Texas. (RELATED: ‘These People Are Dopes’: Chicago Roasted On Social Media For Passing Resolution Supporting Gaza Ceasefire)

“You all should be ashamed of yourselves because you all are black. You all are black! And you all sitting up here beating and attacking a black woman that’s in power,” Henyard said, according to local news coverage posted on X. “You all should be ashamed of yourselves.”

WATCH:

Mayor Tiffany Henyard: “You all should be ashamed of yourselves because you all black & you sitting here attacking a black woman in power” This was her response when questioned about using tax funds to pay for lavish trips, 1st class tickets, a $1M giveaway, and a $287k salary pic.twitter.com/m4SYjCWqlu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 7, 2024

Henyard’s comments came during a stormy meeting of village trustees Monday, according to WGN. During that meeting, the board of trustees voted to override Henyard’s veto of a city budget that cut spending, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“You all forget I’m the leader. They want to hear from the mayor. You all ain’t learned that yet,” Henyard said during the meeting. “The mayor, not the trustees that don’t do nothing. They only run their mouth. You all don’t do no work, no work!”

Former Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins told Chicago-area TV station FOX 32 about Henyard’s use of village police.

“We needed those officers to be on the street fighting crime. Instead, we have several officers that are riding around protecting the mayor,” said Collins, who took a new job in Florida after Henyard fired him, according to FOX 32. “Wrong is wrong, and there’s a time to hold people responsible and accountable for their actions.”

