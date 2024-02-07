‘I Had Another Question’: Mika Brzezinski Visibly Annoyed With Joe Scarborough As He Attempts To Rush Interview Along

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski looked visibly annoyed with her husband, Joe Scarborough, as he attempted to rush an interview about former President Donald Trump’s fraud trial.

The panel invited MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin to the program Wednesday to discuss Trump’s fraud trial brought forth by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is accusing the former president of committing fraud and overvaluing his property and wealth to get more favorable loans.

“Let’s stop for one second,” Scarborough said. “I feel like we gotta stop everything!”

“I did have another question,” Brzezinski said.

“Stop! We gotta stop everything!” Scarborough joyously continued.

“I had another question,” Brzezinski repeated.

“Because the news that came out yesterday…” Scarborough said.

“Yeah?” an exasperated Brzezinski replied.

“About the fraud trial,” he added.

“Yeah, no, that’s not even yesterday,” Brzezinski said.

“Or two days ago,” Scarborough said.

“About the monitor and $48 million they can’t make sense of?” she said. “Yeah, that’s what I wanted to ask Lisa about.” (RELATED: ‘Please Don’t’: Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski Argue Over Using Swear Word To Describe Trump)

Scarborough continued speaking about the matter and Brzezinski interpreted him to ask Rubin about the independent monitor Barbara Jones, who Judge Arthur Engoron appointed to look into the Trump Organization. Trump attorney Clifford Robert said Jones’ report on the Trump Organization “twists immaterial accounting items into a narrative favoring her continued appointment, and thereby the continued receipt of millions of dollars in excessive fees,” according to ABC News.

Jones’s report found the company to be cooperative and issued necessary corrections to financial statements, though it also reportedly found multiple errors and misstatements, according to ABC News.

The monitor said Trump possibly misreported a $48 million gift as a loan relating to Trump Chicago Tower, according to CNBC. She said the Trump Organization indicated the loan “never existed.” Trump’s attorney called Jones’ assertion “a demonstrable falsehood.”

