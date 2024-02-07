Police Arrest Soldiers For Alleged Pride Flag Theft, Incident Caught On Video, Cops Say

Police arrested two soldiers in connection with the alleged repeated thefts of LGBT pride flags from a home in Arlington, Virginia, according to Arlington Police.

Matthew Henshaw, 20, and Joseph Digregorio, 23, both serving in the U.S. Army with the prestigious 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as the Old Guard, were identified as the alleged culprits, according to a statement from the Arlington County Police Department. Henshaw faced charges relating to three of the five incidents, including bias-motivated unlawful entry and petit larceny, while Digregorio was charged with petit larceny for his alleged involvement in one of the thefts, the police statement said. The duo was allegedly caught on camera stealing the pride flags.

The residence was shared by a queer couple, Michelle Logan and Jenna Burnett, according to NBC4 Washington. Their home reportedly became a target for such bias-motivated acts over several months, starting in September and extending into January. The couple’s ordeal began when their Pride flag was first stolen in September, an act captured by their home security system, the outlet reported. Despite this violation, Logan and Burnett promptly replaced the flag. (RELATED: Montana Resident Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison For Attempting To ‘Rid Town Of LGBTQI+ Residents’)

As the thefts continued, the couple’s plight garnered attention, and the community reportedly rallied around Logan and Burnett. The couple used the incidents as an opportunity for advocacy and sought financial contributions to LGBTQ organizations from supporters, raising over a thousand dollars for The Trevor Project, according to the outlet.

In response to the crime the two soldiers are alleged to have committed, the Army emphasized its commitment to diversity and equality. “We recognize the value of diversity and equality, and the actions of those involved do not represent the values and character of The Old Guard or our Army,” a statement from an Army spokesperson said, according to NBC4 Washington.