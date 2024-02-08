Biden Says He Opposes ‘Abortion On Demand,’ But Supports Roe During Fundraiser: REPORT

President Joe Biden traveled to New York City where he attended three fundraisers for his electoral campaign Thursday, according to multiple reports.

These fundraisers were a prelude to a larger event that will be held in March in the city former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barrack Obama were expected to attend, according to the New York Post.

“I’m a practicing Catholic. I don’t want abortion on demand, but I thought Roe v Wade was right,” Biden reportedly stated at one of the fundraisers, according to Alex Gangitano, a White House correspondent for The Hill.

BIDEN tonight at a fundraiser in NYC: “I’m a practicing Catholic. I don’t want abortion on demand but I thought Roe v Wade was right.” — AlexGangitano (@AlexGangitano) February 7, 2024

The 1973 Supreme Court ruling on abortion decided the right to an abortion before the fetus was viable was protected under the U.S. Constitution, according to Cornell Law School. The decision allowed abortions to be performed in the first or second trimester, according to the law school’s website. It also struck down state laws on abortion and created an ongoing policy debate. (ROOKE: So-Called Republicans Are Helping Biden Gaslight Americans)

In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the decision and returned the issue to the states, resulting in heavy criticism, as well as measures to extend legalization of abortion at the state level.

Po-Palestinian protesters calling for the U.S. to cease support for Israel positioned themselves in advance of the President’s motorcade, according to ABC7. The President reportedly traveled between the Upper East Side and the Upper West Side as he participated in the three fundraisers, causing traffic jams that required the NYPD to temporarily close streets throughout the area.

Biden was in nyc today. Here’s his motorcade leaving a private fundraiser on the UWS. #nyclife pic.twitter.com/Z5O2r2IWFI — Opie Radio podcast (@OpieRadio) February 7, 2024

No less than two pro-Palestinian organizations had been planning to place themselves in sight of the motorcade, the New York Post reported.