Members Of Congress Demand DC Medical Examiner Preserve Five Bodies Of Late-Term Aborted Babies

Members of the House of Representatives demanded that the Washington D.C. Medical Examiner’s office preserve the bodies of five late-term aborted babies after the Department of Justice (DOJ) allegedly gave the green light to dispose of the evidence, according to a Thursday letter.

Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU) announced Monday that the DOJ ordered the bodies of five babies found in toxic waste containers outside of the Washington Surgi-Center in Washington in 2022 to be disposed of, despite repeated calls for an investigation, according to a video posted on YouTube. Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas and Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona sent a letter to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chief Pamela Smith of the D.C. Police Department arguing that it was still unclear if the babies had died during or after the abortion and asked that the bodies be left alone for further investigation. (RELATED: One Year Later, Still No Updates Regarding Five Late Term Aborted Babies Found In DC, Advocates Say)

“Serious questions remain about the circumstances of these children’s deaths. This situation demands congressional oversight, and you have already received requests from Congress to preserve evidence in this case,” the letter reads. “If partial-birth abortions were conducted on these unborn children, that is a violation of federal law and should be investigated as such. However, if the evidence in this case is destroyed, any future investigation will be severely hampered. We urge you to reconsider the decision to dispose of the remains of these children and request that you confirm you will comply by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 9, 2024.”

PAAU said that their attorney was contacted Monday and informed that the bodies of the babies would be disposed of, according to the video. Rodney Adams, general counsel for the medical examiner, told the Daily Caller News Foundation Tuesday, however, that “Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has had no communication with the US Department of Justice on the matter” and did not answer further questions regarding the status of the infants’ bodies.

Adams did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment on Roy and Biggs’ letter.

PAAU found the bodies of 115 aborted babies in toxic waste containers from the Washington Surgi-Center in Washington, D.C. in March 2022, with five of them appearing to have been late-term and potentially left to die after failed abortion attempts. The organization turned the bodies over to the D.C. police shortly after finding them, and the department initially said that they were looking into the matter.

A year later, however, a representative of the D.C. council admitted to Congress that they had no idea if any investigation was taking place.

Police previously told the DCNF that an investigation was underway, but did not disclose the status or explain why the council was unaware of it. The department declined to comment on the situation on Tuesday and directed the DCNF to the medical examiner’s office and the DOJ, who also declined to comment on the matter.

Bowser and the police department did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

