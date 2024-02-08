Biden Mixes Up Presidents, Forgets Name Of Parish In Speech Meant To Defend His Memory

President Joe Biden mixed up two foreign presidents and forgot the name of a parish during a press conference Thursday meant in part to defend his memory.

A late night press conference was called by the White House originally intended to start at 7:45 p.m. However, it was delayed by roughly 10 minutes. Biden addressed reporters on the recent ruling in his classified documents case, which was lead by special counsel Robert Hur. Although Hur declined to seek further charges against the president, Hur’s report had described Biden as an “elderly man with a poor memory” during their interviews.

Biden began the press conference by addressing comments made regarding his memory, specifically noting to his eldest son’s death. While Biden mentioned that he keeps a rosary in memory of his son Beau, Biden appeared to forget the church parish it came from, which resulted in silence. (RELATED: Special Counsel Calls Biden ‘Well-Meaning Elderly Man With A Poor Memory’)

“In addition, I know there’s some attention paid to some language of the report about my recollection of events. There is even reference that I don’t remember when my son died. How in the hell dare he raise that? Frankly, when I was asked the question I thought to myself, ‘It wasn’t any of their damn business.’ Let me tell you something. Some of you have commented. I wear, since the day he died every single day, the rosary he got from our Lady of … ” Biden stated before going silent.

“Every memorial day we hold a service remembering him attended by friends and family and people who loved him. I don’t need anyone to remind me of when he passed away.”

Biden then discussed the Israeli-Hamas war, where he has been pressured by some Democrats to call for a ceasefire. However, while recalling a discussion he had with the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, he had labeled him the president of Mexico.

“I think that, as you know, initially the president of Mexico, Sisi, did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in. I talked to him. I convinced him to open the gate. I talked to BiBi to open the gate on the Israeli side. I’ve been pushing really hard to get humanitarian assistance into Gaza. There are a lot of innocent people starving, a lot of innocent people who are in trouble and dying. It’s got to stop,” Biden stated.

Since the release of the text, many have started to question Biden’s mental capabilities as he is seeking to be the Democratic nominee for the 2024 elections.