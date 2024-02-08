Biden Throws Staff Under The Bus, Lashes Out At Reporters In Rare Press Conference After Special Counsel Report

President Joe Biden gave a rare, unexpected press conference Thursday night in which he blamed his staff for mishandling classified documents and snapped at reporters’ questions.

The president delivered remarks Thursday evening in response to a special counsel report on his handling of classified documents. Biden’s address comes after Special Counsel Robert Hur concluded his investigation by declining to press charges despite stating that Biden had, in fact, mishandled classified documents.

Biden pinned the findings on his staff. “I take responsibility for not having seen exactly what my staff was doing,” he said.

“Things that appeared in my garage, things that came out of my home, things that were moved, were moved not by me, but my staff, but my staff,” he continued.

Biden asked if he was careless: “I take responsibility for not having seen exactly what my staff was doing.” pic.twitter.com/BOe6rLGYpg — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) February 9, 2024

The report noted that during an interview with Biden, he forgot when his term as vice president began and ended and when his son Beau had died. The president shot down claims that he had forgotten his son’s death and responded to language in the report that characterized him as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

“I don’t need anyone to remind me when he passed away,” Biden said.

Once Biden opened up the press conference to questions, reporters began peppering him with inquiries about his memory and mental acuity, which had become a major point of debate after Hur’s report was released. Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Biden, “How bad is your memory?”

“My memory is so bad I let you speak,” Biden said. “My memory is fine. Take a look at what I’ve done since I’ve become president.”

Biden reached his most heated when another reporter began to ask a question about the American people’s concerns about his mental state, a premise which is backed by vast amounts of polling.

“That is your judgement! That is your judgement! That is not the judgement of the press!” Biden shouted back at her. He then mistakenly referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as the President of Mexico.

Documents relating to U.S. foreign policy in Afghanistan and handwritten notebook entries concerning sensitive national security matters were recovered by FBI agents at Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, estate. Hur cited the DOJ policy surrounding prosecuting a president to justify his decision not to press charges against Biden.

The classified documents span from Biden’s career in the Senate all the way to his vice presidency with former President Barack Obama. The handwritten notes Biden took during the Obama administration frequently covered materials from daily briefings and National Security Council meetings.