MSNBC Contributor Chuck Rosenberg Says He’s ‘Deeply Disappointed’ In Biden Following Release Of Classified Docs Report

An MSNBC contributor said Thursday he is “deeply disappointed” at President Joe Biden for his handling of classified documents.

Special counsel Robert Hur released a report on the investigation into the classified documents stored in Biden’s garage at his Delaware home. The special counsel said Biden willfully kept documents related to sensitive national security matters and “no criminal charges are warranted.”

“I’m deeply disappointed,” Chuck Rosenberg, a former acting administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration, said. “Look, again, I can draw distinctions between the way Mr. Biden conducted himself — admirably I think once it was discovered — and he cooperated with investigators. And then, Mr. Trump, who tried to obstruct the investigation … that said, holding a clearance is a privilege, it’s not a right, it’s a privilege. And you understand that when you’re granted a clearance, there’s a deep background investigation, you write into the programs, you sign documents acknowledging your responsibilities. We wouldn’t even have conversations in the hallway, Katy, about privileged information. We would go into a special room to do that.”

“Mistakes happen, and if this was just a mistake, it was inadvertence, it was negligence, it was recklessness, whatever it was. Mr. Biden subsequently handled it in the right way, but ending up with that stuff in your garage? That’s bad,” Rosenberg continued.

Hur concluded that Biden is a “well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory” following interviews he conducted with the president during the investigation into the documents. Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy said this finding is “enough evidence” to invoke the 25th Amendment, which empowers the vice president and cabinet members to remove the president if he or she is deemed incapable of fulfilling their responsibilities. (RELATED: Investigation Into Biden, Classified Docs Is Reportedly Far Wider Than Previously Believed)

Biden’s lawyers found ten classified documents at the University of Pennsylvania’s Biden Penn Center on Nov. 2, leading to an FBI search. More documents were found at his private home in Delaware on Dec. 20, Jan. 11, Jan. 12 and Jan. 20. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Hur as special counsel to investigate whether the president mishandled the documents.