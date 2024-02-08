Maria Childers Gets No Prison Time For Sexually Abusing Baby While Changing Her Diaper

A trans-identifying male in Kentucky, who was charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12, will reportedly not serve any time in prison for his crime.

The trans-male, Maria Childers, hired a high-profile trans-activist lawyer to represent him after he sexually abused a baby while changing the infant’s diaper, according to Reduxx. A co-worker of the individual reported the Childers after they witnessed him making inappropriate comments and touching the infant, says the outlet.

Kentucky transgender daycare worker “Maria Childers” will NOT be going to prison despite pleading guilty to sexually abusing a baby while changing its diaper. He hired a trans activist lawyer, who argued that he would not have access to estrogen, and the court agreed. The… pic.twitter.com/jjksake11k — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 7, 2024

Childers’ charges were dropped from first-degree sexual abuse to a misdemeanor sexual misconduct charge, according to WPSD. The former Explore Learning Academy daycare employee is now prohibited from visiting the daycare and must have no contact with children, the outlet reported.

Childers was arrested in February 2023, after one of his co-workers witnessed him rubbing one of the infant’s genitals in a “circular motion” while saying it “was her clit and she liked it,” according to Reduxx. Childers initially denied that he changed the infant’s diaper at all, but after reportedly being supplied with evidence of his lie, Childers was booked at the McCracken County Jail.

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨 A trans-identified male in Kentucky will not be sent to prison despite pleading guilty to sexually abusing a baby while working at a daycare. Maria Childers struck a plea deal after hiring a trans activist lawyer to represent him.https://t.co/TudybPfam6 — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) February 7, 2024

One month after being booked in Jail, Childers retained trans-activist lawyer Madison Leach to represent him. Leach, a transgender woman, argued that Childers’s bond be reduced because he had no access to estrogen while in solitary confinement. The court approved Leach’s movement and Chilers’s bond was lowered from $100,000 to $5,000 surety, according to Reduxx. (RELATED: ‘Deez Nuts’: Judge Throws Out Case After Trans ‘Woman’ Demanded Refrigerated Testicles Back From Ex-Boyfriend)

Childers was released in January 2024 and struck a deal with prosecutors on Jan. 24. In exchange for a guilty plea, Childers’s sentence was dropped to Class A Misdemeanor Sexual Misconduct and all other abuse charges were dropped. Judge Joseph Roark charged Childers with a 12-month penalty, withholding punishment with a 6-month discharge. If Childers abides by the conditions over a six-month period, he will serve no prison time, according to Reduxx.