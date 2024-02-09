KEADY: Hey, GOP Candidates — Don’t Get Bogged Down In National Discourse

As the old adage goes, “It’s the economy, stupid!”

The economy is a messaging tactic that spreads across demographics. Hardworking Americans are struggling to make ends meet, regardless of race or socio-economic status. If Republicans want to win big in November, they need to stay on message, focus on the economy, and ease the burden on American wallets — it is the one issue that directly impacts every single voter.

Political messaging has traditionally relied on tailoring messages to suit the unique characteristics of districts and the candidates running within them. In today’s ever-evolving world, characterized by widespread communication and political echo chambers, messaging has transitioned from being district-focused to a more national approach.

As recently as 2023, the top of the ticket controls the narrative, with national discourse trailing all the way down to local county commissioner races. This is changing — and fast.

The current political landscape indicates a correction of this trend. Both the Republican and Democrat parties are facing internal divisions, prompting candidates nationwide to craft their own distinct messages.

This customized messaging approach is expected to be particularly effective in the upcoming cycle, especially within the Republican party. Rather than being entangled in the divisive national political discourse surrounding the presidential primaries, candidates at the Senate, House, and state levels are concentrating on addressing the specific issues affecting their respective districts.

The Republican party’s main target: the economy.

With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ poor management of the economy, Americans are struggling to make ends meet. Instead of worrying about issues that polarize our communities, voters are concerned with whether or not they will be able to afford groceries, gas, and rent.

Economic hardship is not partisan — it is the one issue that affects every American, regardless of their political leanings. This is where Republicans have an opportunity to seize the messaging and gain momentum.

Polling suggests that Republicans win elections when they talk about the economy, proving that Republicans should be running toward the economy and creating jobs, not away. This strategy has been — and should continue to be — adopted by Republicans across the country.

Though the outcome of this year’s election is uncertain, both parties are going to do whatever it takes to win in November, and the American people are going to hold them accountable when their wallets are hurting.

This does not diminish the impact that abortion, gun control, and Washington drama will have on both primaries and general elections. It is simply a path forward for Republicans if they want to gain control of the Senate, expand their majority in the House, and even win back the White House.

Americans vote with their wallets, and right now, their wallets are hurting because of failed policies from the current administration. For Republicans to win in November, campaigns across the country are going to need uniform messaging around the economy — this is the one issue that impacts every single American without discrimination. It is up to Republicans to capitalize on this if they want to expand control in the House, win back a majority in the Senate, and beat Joe Biden in November.

Jimmy Keady is the founder and president of JLK Political Strategies.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.