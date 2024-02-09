Larry Hogan Announces Bid For Senate

Former Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that he will be running for U.S. Senate.

“I am running for the United States Senate – not to serve one party – but to stand up to both parties, fight for Maryland, and fix our nation’s broken politics. It’s what I did as Maryland’s governor, and it’s exactly how I’ll serve Maryland in the Senate. Let’s get back to work,” Hogan said on Twitter announcing his bid. (RELATED: Former Governor Larry Hogan Endorses Nikki Haley Day Before Iowa Caucuses)

In May, Hogan ruled out a Senate run after Maryland Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin announced that he would not be seeking reelection. (RELATED: Larry Hogan Rules Out Senate Run For Retiring Dem’s Seat)

Hogan was rumored to have been debating a run against former President Donald Trump in the 2024 elections and has been a long-time critic of Trump.

“For too long, Republican voters have been denied a real debate about what our party stands for beyond loyalty to Mr Trump. A cult of personality is no substitute for a party of principle,” Hogan said in an op-ed in the New York Times to announce he was not running for President.

“I am deeply concerned about this next election. We cannot afford to have Mr Trump as our nominee and suffer defeat for the fourth consecutive election cycle. To once again be a successful governing party, we must move on from Mr Trump,” he added.

Hogan served as Maryland governor from 2015 until January 2023. He left his job as governor with a 77% approval rating, according to a Gonzales poll released in 2023.

