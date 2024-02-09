‘The View’ Co-Host Calls Biden ‘The Weakest President’ Of Her Lifetime. Her Fellow Co-Host Was Not Happy

“The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin angered her fellow co-hosts Friday when she called President Joe Biden the “weakest president” of her lifetime.

Special counsel Robert Hur wrote in his report that Biden is a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” saying he forgot when he served as vice president and when his son, Beau, died. His investigation concluded that the president willfully kept documents in his personal possession, but “no criminal charges are warranted,” according to the report.

Griffin said she was “stunned” by the “damning” report, which alleged that Biden possessed sensitive documents related to national security matters. She said the president is legally exonerated in her opinion because he likely forgot about the documents.

“I’ve gotta be honest, like — this does not inspire confidence in me,” Griffin said. “If you are worried about Donald Trump being president, this is not even the Joe Biden of four years ago. This is not Barack Obama, and I think Democrats have to wake up to the fact that especially young people are watching and they’re seeing one of the weakest presidents in my lifetime. He’s a good man, he’s a decent man, he has had accomplishments—”

“One of the weakest presidents of your lifetime and you worked for Donald Trump?” co-host Sunny Hostin interjected.

“Well, great laugh line — I don’t want to be here on — after Election Day and Donald Trump won because you guys didn’t wake up to the glaring sign that Biden has declined,” Griffin said. (RELATED: MSNBC Reporter Reality Checks Scarborough On Why Special Counsel Noted Biden’s ‘Poor Memory’)

“But Trump … Trump answered 36 times that he couldn’t remember —” co-host Joy Behar interjected.

Griffin then argued that Trump is in mental decline along with Biden. Hostin even agreed that Biden appears to be in mental decline.

Co-host Ana Navarro said Trump’s gaffes are worse than Biden’s by making the claim that the former president said bleach can cure COVID and wind turbines cause cancer. The allegation that he told the public to drink bleach has been deemed “mostly false,” as he never explicitly recommended ingesting a disinfectant, according to Austin-American Statesman.

“Well that’s Alyssa’s point is that Trump and Biden both seem to be in mental decline,” Hostin said.

“No, here’s the point. You get panicky over Joe Biden making a gaffe. Republicans don’t care! They don’t care that Donald Trump says stupid things every single day!” Navarro said.

Biden raged against Hur’s report for claiming he forgot when his son died during a Thursday press conference, saying he believed Beau’s death was none of Hur’s business.

The White House reportedly pressured Hur to remove certain passages of the report detailing his mental state and memory, Politico reported. An overwhelming majority of voters have expressed “major concerns” over the president’s mental and physical health, an NBC poll conducted late January found. Their perception of his competency and effectiveness has drastically fallen since 2020, MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki showed through comparison between the NBC poll and another from Sept. 2020.