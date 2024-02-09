Democrats have spent the past three years accusing their Republican colleagues of exactly what they are doing themselves. Republicans might fall for the occasional silly meme, but it is Democrats who spread massive, worldview-defining Big Lies: systemic racism, the denial of biological sex, the necessity of COVID tyranny — the list goes on and on. Yet their Big Lie on the U.S. Southern border just fell apart in real-time.
WH Propagandists Spent 3 Years Spreading The Big Border Lie. Biden Erased It All In One Sentence
ANALYSIS
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images
Gage Klipper Commentary & Analysis Writer
