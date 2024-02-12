EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Mike Collins To Introduce Legislation Criminalizing Intentional Obstruction Of Interstate Highways

Republican Georgia Rep. Mike Collins will introduce legislation Tuesday that would make the intentional obstruction of interstate highways illegal.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the bill, titled the Safe Passage on Interstates Act. The bill is a House companion to Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio’s legislation in the Senate and would specifically make it unlawful to knowingly engage in an activity on an interstate highway with the intent to obstruct the free and normal use of the interstate highway.

“This legislation is critical for the freedom of transportation and safety on our roads. Millions of Americans depend on interstate highways to conduct everyday activities. By blocking and impeding traffic, protestors risk not only their safety but the safety of others and impede first responders from reaching community emergencies,” Collins told the Caller. “This bill gives law enforcement the tools necessary to deal with people who intentionally block highways like the pro-Hamas activists who caused mass traffic disruption across D.C. earlier this month.” (RELATED: Protesters Create Massive Traffic Jam After Blocking Freeway In Los Angeles)

READ THE LEGISLATION HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“Pro-Hamas radicals and other protesters who block highways disrupt law-abiding Americans from driving to work, school buses from getting kids to school, and ambulances from getting to the hospital. Several states already prohibit this conduct; however, there is no federal law against this type of stunt. It’s time for Congress to do its part. We need to make sure people face criminal penalties for blocking interstate systems that we all rely on,” Rubio told the Caller. (RELATED: Left-Wing Activists Will Never Understand Why Their Pressure Tactics Don’t Work)

Across the U.S., large groups of protesters have blocked traffic with their bodies on interstate highways. Most recently, left-wing protesters shut down New York City roadways in response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.