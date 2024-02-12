Six People Shot At Bronx Subway, One Dead, Police Say: REPORT

Six people were shot Monday afternoon in New York City’s Mount Eden subway station in the Bronx and one person has died, police said, ABC 7 News reported.

The victims’ conditions are unknown at this time, according to the outlet. New York City police issued a press release calling on the public to avoid the affected area as they investigate. (RELATED: Police Shoot And Kill Machete-Wielding Suspect Who Allegedly Attacked Store Employee, Cops Say)

“Due to an active police investigation, please avoid the area of Jerome Ave between Inwood Ave and Townsend Ave in Bronx, NY which is in the confines of the [44th Precinct]. Please use alternate routes and expect traffic in the area,” the official Twitter page of the New York Police Department read.

ADVISORY: Due to an active police investigation, please avoid the area of Jerome Ave between Inwood Ave and Townsend Ave in Bronx, NY which is in the confines of the @NYPD44Pct . Please use alternate routes and expect traffic in the area. pic.twitter.com/myEeFoTJJi — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 12, 2024

Video from the area shared by CBS News shows heavy police and emergency service presence at the station.

Law enforcement sources told the New York Post that witnesses recall hearing 10 shots fired. The same sources told the outlet that one person was shot in the face and another was hit in the leg. What started the violence or who was the suspect is at this time unknown, the New York Post reported.