Video Shows Swedish Water Park Ride Exploding In Fiery Inferno

An explosion at Oceana, a water park in Gothenburg, Sweden, was captured in several videos Monday depicting water park structures billowing with smoke and flames.

One video shared by the New York Post showed a massive blaze ripping through various yet-to-be-opened waterslides at the park. One of the waterslides was reportedly 43 feet high. (RELATED: Two Officers Shot In Pennsylvania As Suspect Allegedly Sparks House Fire Caught On Video, Officials Say)

At least three explosions could be heard in the video, which showed the debris being spewed over the aflame waterslides. 13 people were injured during the incident, according to Swedish police, SVT reported. Police claim that “some people were injured as a result of the fire and sought medical care themselves.”

Nearby buildings were evacuated as a safety precaution, ABC reported. The $10.6 million water park was reportedly set to open in the summer and was still under construction.

The Sun uploaded a different perspective of the ablaze water park to YouTube.

This video also showed a big black column of smoke emerging from the destruction.

Police have so far classified the incident as a workplace accident, but this designation could change depending on the course of the investigation, SVT reported. “It is too early to say. We have to try to create a better picture of what has happened,” said August Brandt, a police spokesman, according to the outlet.