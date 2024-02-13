Video Shows Multimillion Dollar Homes Reportedly Clinging Helplessly To Cliffside In US State

Footage by ABC 7 shared Monday showed a series of multimillion dollar homes appearing to cling helplessly to the side of a cliff in Dana Point, California, following a series of heavy and disruptive storms.

The estate-style homes on Scenic Drive were impacted by a large landslide at some point during the prior weekend, but no one bothered to call Orange County Fire Authority to report the incident, according to ABC 7. Footage of the scene by ABC 7 shows the properties barely hanging on, and one even looks like the landslide revealed the base of its pool or another subterranean structure.

“I would be concerned if I lived in one of those homes,” local resident Jan Cocchiara told the outlet. “I don’t know if it’s because of all the development that the hill’s been compromised.”

NEW: A $16 million mansion is on the verge of falling off a cliff into the ocean in Dana Point, California. Two other homes, priced at $12.8million and $13 million, are in danger of falling off the cliff as well. The situation took a turn for the worse last week when… pic.twitter.com/iK4w60JCJy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 13, 2024

The homeowners, who wanted to remain anonymous, told ABC 7 the homes are absolutely fine. The city has not red-tagged the properties, and the property is secure, they reportedly said.

“I’m not an engineer,” Cocchiara informed the outlet. “I don’t know what needs to be done, but apparently something is going to happen. I guess we’ll find out.” (RELATED: Heart-Pounding Footage Of West Coast Storms Go Viral As Almost 40 Million People At-Risk)

With heavy rains having deluged California for the second year in a row, the ground is likely heavily saturated. This moisture can work as a lubricant, so there’s every potential more of the cliff will slide away should another big storm roll through the state.