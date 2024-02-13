Ben Wang Lands The Lead Role In Sony’s Revival Of Karate Kid: REPORT

American born Chinese actor Ben Wang has been chosen to play the lead role in the revival of Sony’s iconic franchise, The Karate Kid, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) reported Monday.

Wang emerged as the top choice for the lead role after an extensive casting process that saw thousands of self-tapes and auditions from across the globe, according to THR. The young actor brings additional depth to his portrayal, reportedly being proficient in Mandarin and having a background in various martial arts disciplines. This expertise is expected to streamline the production process and ensure authenticity in the film’s action sequences, the outlet reported.

The new installment reportedly promises to weave together the varied storylines of the franchise, with the return of Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio returning to their roles from the 2010 and 1984 films, respectively. Macchio, no stranger to the role, has previously revisited it in sequels and the ongoing Cobra Kai TV series, THR reported. The new “Karate Kid” is reportedly set to release Dec. 13. (RELATED: Here Are All The Times Hollywood Changed Movie Plots To Appease China)

The upcoming movie marks Macchio’s return to the franchise’s big screen for the first time since 1989’s “Karate Kid Part III” and represents the first new cinematic installment after 2010, according to ComicBook.com. Macchio reflected on the expanding Karate Kid universe, highlighting the central role of Cobra Kai and teasing future possibilities in an interview with the outlet.

“The thing that’s been created, there’s kind of this Karate Kid Cinematic Universe now where Cobra Kai is, you know, at the center of that and when that day does come in for a landing, there are other areas to draw from,” Macchio informed ComicBook.com. “I mean, whether it’s … Is there a Miyagi origin story? Is there a Cobra Kai prequel before The Karate Kid? Is there spin-offs with some of the young cast of these characters? Who knows? But we’re not done as long as we’re given the opportunity to really bring it in. As long as it evolves organically, these guys that write the show really have their finger on the pulse of that.”

Macchio also teased unreleased content from previous seasons of Cobra Kai, indicating a wealth of material waiting to be explored pending further opportunities, the outlet reported. “There’s stuff that they wrote in Season 3 that didn’t happen until Season 4 ’cause there wasn’t any more room in Season 3. There’s stuff that was in Season 5 that we know we shot that is being held for the future if we get that green light, so there’s more to come, we hope,” he reportedly revealed.