World

IDF Publishes Footage Purporting To Show Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar In Tunnel Days After Oct. 7 Attack

Screen Shot Of Video Of Yahya Sinwar

Screenshot/Twitter/@manniefabian

Ilan Hulkower Contributor
Font Size:

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) published footage Tuesday purporting to show Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in a tunnel under Khan Yunis.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari aired the footage that was dated Oct. 10 — three days after Hamas invaded Israel — from a surveillance camera during a press conference, The Times of Israel reported. (RELATED: Israel Releases Footage Of The Daring Operation That Freed Two Hostages)

“The clip shows his wife and children fleeing with him. Hagari says that earlier this month troops detained close relatives of senior Hamas military commanders, and of Sinwar. He says that among those detained are the father of Rafa’a Salameh, the commander of Hama’s Rafah Brigade, and the son of Husni Hamdan, another senior Hamas commander. ‘In the Shin Bet interrogations they are providing us with a lot of intelligence,’ Hagari says,” Emanuel Fabian, The Times of Israel military correspondent, tweeted in part.

The footage shows a young man with a flashlight darting into the tunnel who is followed by an adult and three children. Then, a figure carrying a briefcase, purported to be Sinwar, appears after the children pass through. The young man with the flashlight was identified as Ibrahim Sinwar, a brother of Yahya, The Times of Israel reported.

The tunnel route allegedly used by Sinwar was provided by the IDF in a map tweeted out by Fabian.

The IDF also aired a clip of their soldiers giving a tour of one of the tunnels allegedly used by Sinwar and senior Hamas members, where a safe was found containing “millions of shekels and dollars in cash,” Fabian tweeted.

“One video or another is not what really matters. What is important is the intelligence that will allow us to reach senior Hamas officials and the hostages. The hunt for Sinwar will not stop, until we catch him, dead or alive,” Hagari said, The Times of Israel reported.