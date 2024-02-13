Teenager Allegedly Killed Father And Brother, Then Turned Herself Into Police, Court Docs Say: REPORT

A 17-year-old girl turned herself in to police Friday after she allegedly killed her father and younger brother, according to court documents obtained by the Reno Gazette Journal.

Mashenka Reid from Reno, Nevada, called 911 and told them, “I couldn’t control the urge to kill somebody,” court documents said, the outlet reported. A neighbor reportedly also called 911 after hearing gunshots from an apartment nearby.

“I shot my dad. I shot my brother. My brother is dead,” Reid told the 911 dispatcher, according to an affidavit obtained by the Reno Gazette Journal.

The dispatcher asked Reid if either was still breathing, but Reid said she did not know, the court documents read, Reno Gazette Journal reported. Reid reportedly told the dispatcher she dropped the gun inside the house.

Police arrived on the scene at around 4:15 p.m. Friday and found “an approximately 4 or 5-year-old male juvenile lying on a couch in the living room,” with a head wound seemingly from a gunshot, the Reno Gazette Journal reported, citing court docs. (RELATED: Suspect In Murder Of Two Teens Allegedly Confessed ‘No Less Than 5 Times’ To Wife And Mother During Jail Calls).

Reid’s father was reportedly found in their garage with two gunshot wounds, one to his chest and one to his back, according to the court documents, the outlet reported. Approximately 15 minutes after police arrived, paramedics reportedly pronounced both of the victims dead.

A police officer kicked in one of the bedroom doors and found Reid’s younger sister there, the court documents read, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. None of the identities of the victims have been released as of Tuesday.

Reid was arrested and charged as an adult with two counts of open murder and one count of attempted murder, according to Washoe County inmate records. She is due in court Thursday.