3 DC Police Officers Shot By Suspect Barricaded Inside House

Three officers were shot after the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) executed an arrest warrant in the nation’s capital Wednesday, according to a department spokesperson.

MPD said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the department had responded to a shooting on the 5000 block of Hanna Place SE and asked media to stay away from the scene for safety reasons. A spokesperson with the MPD told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the officers executed an arrest warrant around 7:30 a.m. but the suspect began shooting at the officers while barricaded in the house. (RELATED: Washington D.C. Proposal To Combat Violent Crime Surge Won’t Go Nearly Far Enough, Critics Say)

“Three officers have gunshot wound injuries that appear non-life-threatening. All three have been transported to an area hospital for treatment,” the spokesperson said. “A fourth officer has also been transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. This officer did not sustain gunshot wound injuries.”

Critical Incident: MPD is responding to a shooting in the 5000 block of Hanna Place SE. The scene remains active. For safety purposes, the media needs to stay far from the scene. Updates to come. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 14, 2024

The spokesperson did not tell the DNCF the identities of the officers who were shot or the suspect. The scene is still active as the suspect remains barricaded inside the residence and has continued to shoot at law enforcement.

Some of the officers were taken to the hospital in police cars, while others were transported via ambulance, according to sources that spoke to 4Wahsington, an NBC News affiliate. Crime in the nation’s capital spiked by 39% in 2023, with robberies up by 67%, vehicle theft up by 82% and homicides rising by 35%, according to police statistics.

