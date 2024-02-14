America First Legal Lodges Discrimination Complaint Against Disney Over Leaked ‘Inclusion Standards’

America First Legal (AFL) accused Disney of discrimination in a complaint filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on Wednesday.

AFL alleged that Disney violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, sex, national origin or religion, by implying that it uses such factors in hiring decisions, according to the press release. Disney’s “Inclusion Standards” include quotas such as requiring a certain percentage of staff come from “Underrepresented Groups,” the complaint letter reads.

“Disney admits and affirms that it knowingly and intentionally uses race, color, sex, or national origin as motivating factors in its employment practices,” AFL wrote in its letter to the Los Angeles EEOC office.

The legal group alleges Disney “is intentionally discriminating against white American men, Christians, and Jews,” according to the press release. (RELATED: ‘Parents Loved It’: DeSantis Hammers Republicans Who Criticized His Battle With Disney)

/1🚨BREAKING — Following the disclosure of damning internal company documents, AFL has filed a formal EEOC complaint against @Disney alleging pervasive illegal discrimination based on race and sex. THREAD: pic.twitter.com/LeI5ZOW3dq — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) February 14, 2024

“Disney appears to be engaged in pervasive, far-reaching, and illegal race and sex discrimination in violation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act,” AFL President Stephen Miller said in a statement. “Accordingly, we have filed a formal complaint with the EEOC that Disney is engaged in illegal conduct.”

“It is sad and tragic that a company whose name was once synonymous with wholesome and charming childhood fantasies is now dedicated to spreading divisive bigotry,” Miller continued. We urge Disney to cease and desist its unlawful and destructive conduct at once.”

