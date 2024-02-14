Jamaal Bowman Launches ‘Hip Hop Power And Justice Task Force’

A House Democrat announced the launch of a congressional caucus dedicated to “hip hop power and justice” on Wednesday.

Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York is a member of the “Squad,” a group of left-wing Democratic lawmakers who champion like-minded policies. On Wednesday, Bowman announced the launch of a new caucus known as the “Congressional Hip Hop Power and Justice Task Force” that would seek to use hip-hop music to champion left-wing policies. (RELATED: George Santos Announces Effort To Expel Jamaal Bowman From Congress)

“The task force, led by Bowman, will use hip hop’s messaging of building a more equitable society to help spearhead initiatives to address economic equality, affordable housing and racial justice imperatives,” wrote Bowman in a statement on Twitter, now known as X.

Today we launched the first ever Hip Hop Power and Justice Task Force.

“Hip hop has always been about ending poverty in America, about fully funding our public schools. It’s always been about justice reform and police reform,” Bowman told The Hill. “It’s always been about affordable housing and dealing with the issue of threats of violence.”

“At this moment in particular when you consider the Black Lives Matter movement to the Ceasefire movement and the fight that continues for freedom, justice and equality — now it’s time to build political power at a level that’s never been done before,” Bowman added.

Democrats have sought to co-opt hip hop, which has a significant following among young people, to rally voters for left-wing causes. In 2021, the Democratic-led Senate adopted a resolution declaring November of that year to be “Hip Hop History Month.”

Many hip-hop and rap artists have publicly supported Democrats. On Nov. 4, 2016, Shawn Corey Carter, known by his stage name “Jay-Z,” held a concert in support of then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, while several came out in support of Joe Biden’s candidacy during the 2020 presidential election.

Some artists, however, have supported Republicans. Artists Kanye West, Kodak Black and 50 Cent have previously backed former President Donald Trump’s candidacies.

Bowman has faced significant criticism following his triggering a fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building on Sept. 30. On Oct. 26, he pleded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of doing so and was censured by the House of Representatives.

