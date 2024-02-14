Intel Raises Concern Over Russia’s New Nuclear Weapon Capabilities: REPORT

The United States has reportedly obtained intelligence that reveals new nuclear weapons capabilities by the Russian Federation that may threaten national security, according to multiple reports.

House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chair Mike Turner released a statement that he had disseminated information to members of Congress about a “serious national security threat,” and called on President Joe Biden to declassify the information for public knowledge. Multiple reports have since indicated that the information pertains to Russia’s development of new nuclear weapons capabilities. (RELATED: House Intel Chair Calls For Biden To Declassify Info On ‘Serious National Security Threat’ All Congress Is Aware Of)

The alleged capability has not yet been deployed and, thus, does not yet pose a threat to the United States or its allies, according to The New York Times. It is reportedly a space-based weapon that could threaten the United States’ network of satellites.

“I don’t really comment much on anything when it comes to that classified stuff,” Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia told the DCNF on Wednesday. “It seems like nothing up here stays too classified for very long.”

The House Intelligence Committee’s communique to members on Wednesday allegedly discussed a “destabilizing foreign military capability,” according to the Times. The information reportedly has not been declassified as it would compromise the source.

One member speculated that the release by Turner is related to the controversy over the reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which regulates foreign government surveillance but has faced opposition due to concerns about the surveillance of Americans.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if this had something to do with the fact that FISA is up for review…Anytime you start talking about FISA reform, you know, the intel community has this way of bringing out the boogeyman,” Republican Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona told the DCNF.

Turner declined multiple requests for comment on Wednesday about the matter.

“The Senate Intelligence Committee has the intelligence in question and has been rigorously tracking this issue from the start. We continue to take this matter seriously and are discussing an appropriate response with the administration,” Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner and Vice Chairman Marco Rubio wrote in a joint statement. “In the meantime, we must be cautious about potentially disclosing sources and methods that may be key to preserving a range of options for U.S. action.”

“I want to assure the American people there is no need for public alarm. We are going to work together to address this matter, as we do all sensitive matters that are classified and, beyond that, I’m not at liberty to disclose classified information and really can’t say much more,” House Speaker Mike Johnson told the DCNF.

