Marvel Studios Releases Names Of Star-Studded Cast In ‘The Fantastic Four’ In Happy Valentine’s Day Post

Marvel Studios released the names of the star-studded cast that will grace the big screen in “The Fantastic Four,” in a special Valentine’s message on Wednesday.

The big news was posted to Instagram and acted as the first reveal of the famous faces fans can expect to see. “Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four,” Marvel wrote to social media.

Marvel also noted, “‘The Fantastic Four’ is in theaters July 25, 2025.”

The unveiling served as a surprise teaser that immediately drummed up excitement, with many fans noting the update shocked them.

Most fans responded positively to the big news, but the primary comments shared online were regarding how unexpected the announcement was. Many fans expressed their disappointment that there was no build-up or formality to the announcement, but rather just a name-drop released to the public.

“Bro, the way they announced this was unexpected😭,” one fan wrote.

“Wait wait wait wait….. they just announced it so causally 😂” another person said.

“WHAT THE, THAT’S HOW YOU ANNOUNCE IT???” wrote a stunned fan who had no idea this big news would be dropped in such a manner.

The announcement comes on the heels of reports that 48-year-old Pascal was in talks to star in the film as Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic), the leader of the superhero group.

Oscar-nominee Kirby is poised to costar as Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), and Emmy-winner Moss-Bachrach will play Ben Grimm (The Thing). Quinn will take on the role of Johnny Storm (Human Torch).

No further information about the film has been released at this time.

“The Fantastic Four” was previously released in 2005 and 2007, as well as the 2015 remake, according to People.