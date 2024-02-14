‘He Can Kiss My A**’: MTG Responds To British Foreign Secretary Comparing Ukraine Aid Opponents To Hitler’s Appeasers

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said Wednesday that British Foreign Secretary David Cameron “can kiss my ass” after he compared opponents of Ukraine aid to the appeasement of Adolf Hitler in the 1930s prior to World War II.

Cameron made the comparison in an op-ed in The Hill, implying that failure to pass a $95 billion foreign aid bill for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan would be similar to the “weakness displayed against Hitler.” The Senate passed the legislation by a 70-29 vote early Tuesday morning following a Republican filibuster, but it faces an uncertain future in the House of Representatives. (RELATED: ‘There Was No Deal’: John Kennedy Explains Why Republicans Killed Bipartisan Border Security Bill)

“David Cameron needs to worry about his own country, and frankly he can kiss my ass,” Greene told a Sky News reporter in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“David Cameron should be concerned about the Nazis in Ukraine’s army, the Azov Battalion,” Greene posted on X. “We’re all sick of the absurd name calling, it isn’t going to bully me into funding the war in Ukraine.”

Other Republican lawmakers also blasted Cameron, a former British prime minister, for making the comparison, according to the Daily Mail.

“We’re not afraid to go do what we need to do around the world when it’s necessary, but continuing to fund and to continue endless conflict, which is what we’ve been doing for the better part of two decades in this country is not in our national security interest and I don’t believe it’s in the interest of the people of Ukraine,” Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas told the outlet

Republican Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida, a former Green Beret, urged the British to pay “more attention to demanding that the rest of Europe contribute their fair share rather than demanding the United States sign a blank check.”

A spokesman for the British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office declined to comment.

