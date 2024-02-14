Vladimir Putin Says He Wants Biden To Win In 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russian television on Wednesday that he would prefer to see President Joe Biden defeat former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election, the Financial Times reported.

The Russian president mused that Biden was “more experienced, predictable, an old-school politician” but emphasized that Russia would “work with any U.S. leader who wins the trust of the American people,” the outlet noted.

The Russian president’s comment may have been somewhat tongue-in-cheek, Reuters noted. For instance, Putin appeared to defend Biden from concerns about his alleged mental decline by saying that he saw no evidence of it, the Financial Times noted. The Russian leader also recounted a story of Biden hitting his head on a helicopter but asked “who of us hasn’t banged their head on something?” the outlet reported.

Debate over Biden’s mental acuity has surged following the publication of special counsel Robert Hur’s report, which cited Biden’s presentation of himself during their interview as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” as a reason not to press charges against him for illegal retention of documents. Hur claimed that Biden had difficulty remembering when he was vice president and the year his son Beau died.

Putin’s comments came a day after Biden accused Trump of being overly submissive toward Russia. “No other president in history has ever bowed down to a Russian dictator,” Biden said, according to BBC. “Let me say this as clearly as I can. I never will. For God’s sake. It’s dumb. It’s shameful. It’s dangerous. It’s un-American.”

Biden’s comments came in response to Trump’s musing at a Saturday rally that NATO countries should pay their fair share for American protection. “No I would not protect you,” Trump said, referring to NATO members that failed to meet their defense spending obligations. “In fact, I would encourage [the Russians] to do whatever they want. You gotta pay.” (RELATED: NATO Members Suddenly Poised To Meet Military Spending Targets Days After Trump Railed Against Alliance)

“If the U.S. think they don’t need [NATO] anymore, then that’s their decision,” Putin said during the Wednesday interview in response to Trump’s remarks, according to the Financial Times.