Hamas Commander Who Held Murdered Hostage In A Hospital Was Killed, IDF Says

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that a senior Hamas military commander who held a hostage at a hospital where she was later murdered was eliminated Wednesday.

The IDF claimed in a tweet that Ahmed Ghoul, the Hamas commander, was killed in an airstrike. (RELATED: REPORT: Israel Border Guards Find Six Military Drones Amid UNRWA Donations)

“Hamas battalion commander Ahmed Ghoul held CPL Noa Marciano z”l [a translated Hebrew acronym for “of blessed memory”] hostage before she was killed by Hamas in Gaza’s Shifa Hospital. Yesterday, Ghoul was eliminated by an aircraft in a joint IDF and ISA [Shin Bet] activity,” the IDF tweeted.

Ahmed Ghoul was personally involved in the Oct. 7 massacre of southern Israeli communities and even went into Israel on that day before returning to the Gaza Strip, The Jerusalem Post reported. Ghoul was eliminated in Gaza City, the outlet noted.

Al-Shifa hospital is the largest medical facility in the Gaza Strip and Hamas has been accused by the IDF of operating a command and control center underneath the hospital complex, The New York Times reported. The outlet’s review of classified Israeli intelligence documents suggest that Hamas stored weapons inside the facility itself as well as built and maintained an at least 700 foot long tunnel complex complete with water, electricity, and air-conditioning.

The IDF released video and photos of improper material, such as rifles and explosives, that was discovered when they entered the hospital Nov. 2023. The IDF announced at the time that they found the body of Cpl. Marciano in a structure adjacent to the hospital.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said that Hamas’s “military system” in the northern Gaza Strip was nearly dismantled back on Nov. 17 according to The Jerusalem Post. Similarly, Yoav Gallant, Israel’s Defense Minister, said that the “intensive phase” of IDF operations in northern Gaza had come to a close in Jan according to The Times of Israel. Since then the main thrust of Israeli military activity has been in southern Gaza. Intense fighting, for instance, has been occurring in the city of Khan Yunis where the IDF says Hamas leadership have retreated into its underground tunnel system.