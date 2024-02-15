Jonathan Turley Breaks Down ‘Perilous Moment’ For Nathan Wade During Trial

Fox News’ Jonathan Turley broke down Nathan Wade’s “perilous moment” during a hearing related to Wade’s relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Nathan Wade admitted in a Feb. 1 affidavit he has been romantically involved with Willis since 2022. Michael Roman, a co-defendant in the Georgia case against former President Donald Trump, filed a motion in January to disqualify Willis from the case, alleging she financially benefited from awarding Wade a lucrative contract by going on luxury vacations with the money Wade earned.

A longtime friend of Willis, Robin Yeartie, testified she had “no doubt” that Wade and the district attorney began a relationship in 2019, not 2022, according to The Hill.

The hearing for the motion began Thursday morning, and Wade took the stand. Turley said Yeartie’s testimony was a “perilous moment” for Wade as she accused him of lying to the court.

“It is a perilous moment for him because it started out with a witness saying that he lied. That he filed a false affidavit with the court and Wade himself has lied, allowing false statements to be made to the court. He is now categorically denying that they had a relationship before 2022. But then it got very odd as he explained that Willis did pay, but she paid in cash, there’s no receipts and it wasn’t a one for one reimbursement. So it got awfully murky awfully fast,” Turley said.

Fox News contributor and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell added that Willis will undoubtedly be disqualified from the case and everyone involved in the case is “in trouble.” (RELATED: Fani Willis’ Defense Of ‘Relationship’ With Special Prosecutor Doesn’t Quite Add Up)

“She’s out. It’s not only bad for Nathan Wade — it’s bad for Fani Willis and the whole department, the whole district attorney’s office, I mean, because they’re all tainted, John. So I think they’re all in trouble. The judge will have to rule against all of them, in my opinion,” Terrell said.

Willis paid Wade $250 an hour while she paid an attorney considered Georgia’s top racketeering expert $200 an hour, according to billing statements obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Wade then allegedly used that extra money to go on luxury vacations with Willis. Wade filed for divorce from his wife the day after his contract with Willis began.

Wade’s firm received nearly $654,000 from the Fulton County District Attorney’s office since the start of 2022, according to county records. Floyd’s firm received just over $90,000 during the same period, county data shows.

Willis charged former President Donald Trump and eighteen other defendants in August with thirteen charges related to their alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential results in Georgia.