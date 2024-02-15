Police Reveal New Details Behind Deadly Kansas City Shooting

The Kansas City Police revealed new updates on the shooting that left one dead and several injured during the Super Bowl victory parade.

Police Chief Stacey Graves said three suspects, including two juveniles, have been taken into custody relating to the shooting, and 22 people have been injured, according to The Associated Press (AP). A mother of two children, 44-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan, was reportedly killed in the shooting.

The victims injured in the attack ranged between the ages of 8 and 47 years old, and half are younger than 16, The AP reported. The University Health Truman Medical Center and Children’s Mercy Hospital confirmed they received victims from the shooting as emergency patients.

Graves said the shooting began as a “dispute between several people that ended in gunfire,” and confirmed the shooting was not linked to terrorism and the suspects have not yet been charged, according to CNN.

Police initially reported that between 10 and 15 victims were injured during the attack and that two suspects were in custody. (RELATED: 1 Dead, 4 Injured At Mardi Gras Parade Shooting)

One person being taken out of Union station on a stretcher pic.twitter.com/tkQSvn7xgJ — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) February 14, 2024

“We are working to determine the involvement of others. And it should be noted we have recovered several firearms. This incident is still a very active investigation,” Graves said at a news conference, according to the outlet.

The shooting occurred at the west side of Union Station with more than 800 police officers in attendance, CNN reported. Footage showed a crowd of parade goers sprinting away in fear from the station as shots were heard. Panicked voices can be heard yelling “the garage” indicating the gunshots were heard from that location.

Parade goers running from Union Station following reports of shots fired. pic.twitter.com/3K3WlMt9qS — Rob Collins (@RobCollinsTV) February 14, 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs released a statement saying the team is “saddened” by the shooting and is in “close contact” with the mayor and the Kansas City Police Department.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the team said in the statement. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are all in close communication with the Mayor’s office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.”

Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/erKsrF3SX8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote he is “praying for Kansas City” in a tweet responding to the shooting.

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

Four hospitals received 30 patients — 19 from gunshot wounds — from the incident, CNN reported.