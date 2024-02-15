Man Sentenced After Hiding Three Pythons In His Pants

A New York man was sentenced Wednesday to one year of probation and a $5,000 fine for attempting to smuggle three Burmese pythons, which were concealed in his pants, through a U.S.-Canadian border crossing.

Calvin Bautista, 38, attempted to take a bus from Montreal to New York City in 2018, and on the trip he held the three pythons in snake bags attached to the inside of pants, The Associated Press (AP) reported. (RELATED: Man Busted At Airport For Allegedly Smuggling Wildlife In Underwear: REPORT)

Bautista had purchased the snakes, worth around $2,500, at a Canadian reptile store, The AP reported.

He did not obtain the requisite documentation to import the constrictor snakes into the U.S., however, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He was caught by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) Officers with the three snakes while they were examining his passport and conducting a border search, according to the press release.

Burmese pythons are a non-native species to North America, and in places like Florida they are an invasive species that cause many problems, including preying on local pets, because they have few natural predators in the region. They have been known to grow up to 18 feet long, and can disrupt the equilibrium of the local ecosystem.

Today’s #AnAnimalADay is one of the biggest snakes on earth: The Burmese Python! Growing 25ft long and as thick as a telephone pole, they’re a dominant predator in their habitat. Problem is, that habitat is supposed to be SE Asia, but has now become FL due to illegal pet trade. pic.twitter.com/W27ladQtwX — Joe Proszek (@JoeProzac) February 8, 2024

Furthermore, their importation into the U.S. is regulated because they are deemed “injuries to human beings,” The AP reported.

Bautista’s lawyer did not respond to comment, according to The AP.