Liberal Media Bloodbath Continues With More Layoffs At NowThis, The Intercept

The liberal media bloodbath continues to take scalps after two major left-leaning outlets announced significant layoffs.

Half of the editorial team at NowThis was laid off Thursday as part of a “broader initiative to realign our resources and structure to ensure a long-term sustainable business in the evolving media landscape,” an FAQ given to staffers regarding the layoffs read, according to The New York Times (NYT).

No future layoffs are planned as of now but the company will “continually assess our business needs and will keep all employees informed about any future changes,” the NYT reported.

NowThis is part of Vox Media.

Employees were allegedly locked out of their work laptops, emails and Slack workspaces around 1:00 a.m., before being informed of the layoffs, according to the Writers Guilt of America, East.

“As dedicated storytellers, many of us are concerned about the direction the company is taking – away from editorial standards, as made especially clear by the gutting of the entire copy team, removal of published content, and major shift in coverage to attract advertisers,” a statement from the union read. “We are concerned for our colleagues who have been let go and for those who are still here.”

“Locking people out of their laptops at 1:00 a.m. certainly isn’t a professional or respectful approach to letting people know they’re no longer employed,” the statement added.

Vox had previously laid off 4% of its staff in December, according to The Guardian, amid financial woes.

The Intercept also announced Thursday it would lay off 15 staffers, including its Editor-in-Chief Roger Hodge, according to a memo obtained by the NYT. (RELATED: LYMAN: The Two Worst People At The LA Times Somehow Avoided Getting Laid Off)

“I am writing to share a challenging update,” a memo to staffers read. “Today The Intercept is parting ways with many talented and beloved colleagues. Like many news outlets, The Intercept is facing significant financial challenges. To become sustainable, we need to make some changes – which unfortunately include 15 staff reductions across the organization.”

The memo said the team has also made salary cuts for the leadership team and flattened the management team.

“This is a difficult and emotional day for all of us,” the memo continued. “We are losing colleagues who reported, edited, and produced vital journalism and have done incredible work to bring important stories to life. We are grateful for all their contributions.”

Liberal media has seen a bloodbath for the better part of two years, with CNN and NPR purging their staff in 2022 due to a decrease in profitability and budget issues.

Just weeks ago The Los Angeles Times laid off 115 employees, including approximately 25% of their newsroom after the outlet lost millions in revenue. Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated laid off nearly its entire staff in mid-January.