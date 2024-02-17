Trump Unveils New $399 ‘Never Surrender’ Footwear At ‘Sneaker Con’ Following $355 Million Ruling Against Him

Former President Donald Trump made a surprising appearance Saturday at Philadelphia’s “Sneaker Con,” a renowned sneaker convention, to engage with young voters and launch a line of Trump-branded sneakers, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The event was held at the Philadelphia Convention Center. The launch of Trump’s footwear was marked by a mix of reactions, with Trump facing both cheers and boos as he unveiled the Never Surrender High-Tops. “There’s a lot of emotion in this room,” Trump said.

President Trump takes the stage at @SneakerCon with GOLD sneakers in hand!! pic.twitter.com/XUrrmpmxio — Margo Martin (@margommartin) February 17, 2024

Trump getting booed at Sneaker Con while trying to sell Trump Shoes for $399.00. pic.twitter.com/ieMjb7FCVp — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 17, 2024

Priced at $399, the gold high-tops were adorned with an American flag motif. The launch also included the promotion of Trump-branded “Victory47” fragrances that retail at $99, according to the AP. The sales of these sneakers and fragrances are facilitated through a website which explicitly denies any affiliation with Trump’s campaign efforts. Trump campaign officials, however, have been actively promoting the event through various online channels, according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Completely Out Of Proportion’: Wisenberg Rips ‘Extremely Dubious’ Trump Fraud Ruling)

The sneaker event attracted a polarized audience, with Trump’s detractors and supporters voicing their stances through boos and chants, respectively, according to the outlet. Social media users and influencers also chimed in.

This is what happens when you try to crash an event that isn’t only cult members. — Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) February 17, 2024

Trump’s right where he belongs selling shoes nobody wants. 🤷‍♀️ — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) February 17, 2024

Others expressed support; one user uploaded a video of fans chanting, “We Want Trump” at the event.

You liar! They were screaming for Trump, you are just jealous! Great day indeed! #Trump2024 https://t.co/ByfHOcbH2T — OrgConservAmericans (@OCAmericans) February 17, 2024

This marketing venture unfolds against a backdrop of legal and financial challenges for Trump, the AP reported. A New York judge recently imposed a $355 million penalty on Trump, citing years of deceit surrounding his wealth to secure favorable deals from banks and insurers. This financial setback is compounded by an $83.3 million judgment Jan. 26, 2024 in favor of E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of sexual assault and defamation.