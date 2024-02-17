Politics

Trump Unveils New $399 ‘Never Surrender’ Footwear At ‘Sneaker Con’ Following $355 Million Ruling Against Him

Former President Donald Trump took center stage at “Sneaker Con,” a renowned sneaker convention, to launch his own line of Trump-branded sneakers Saturday, Associated Press (AP) reported. (Screenshot/YouTube/Forbes Breaking News)

(Screenshot/YouTube/Forbes Breaking News)

Mariane Angela Contributor
Font Size:

Former President Donald Trump made a surprising appearance Saturday at Philadelphia’s “Sneaker Con,” a renowned sneaker convention, to engage with young voters and launch a line of Trump-branded sneakers, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The event was held at the Philadelphia Convention Center. The launch of Trump’s footwear was marked by a mix of reactions, with Trump facing both cheers and boos as he unveiled the Never Surrender High-Tops. “There’s a lot of emotion in this room,” Trump said.

Priced at $399, the gold high-tops were adorned with an American flag motif. The launch also included the promotion of Trump-branded “Victory47” fragrances that retail at $99, according to the AP. The sales of these sneakers and fragrances are facilitated through a website which explicitly denies any affiliation with Trump’s campaign efforts. Trump campaign officials, however, have been actively promoting the event through various online channels, according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Completely Out Of Proportion’: Wisenberg Rips ‘Extremely Dubious’ Trump Fraud Ruling)

The sneaker event attracted a polarized audience, with Trump’s detractors and supporters voicing their stances through boos and chants, respectively, according to the outlet. Social media users and influencers also chimed in.

Others expressed support; one user uploaded a video of fans chanting, “We Want Trump” at the event.

This marketing venture unfolds against a backdrop of legal and financial challenges for Trump, the AP reported. A New York judge recently imposed a $355 million penalty on Trump, citing years of deceit surrounding his wealth to secure favorable deals from banks and insurers. This financial setback is compounded by an $83.3 million judgment Jan. 26, 2024 in favor of E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of sexual assault and defamation.