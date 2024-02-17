‘I’m Not Giving Up!’: Democratic Presidental Candidate Dean Phillips Dismisses Large Portion Of Campaign Staff

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips took to social media Friday to reveal significant layoffs within his 2024 presidential campaign team.

Phillips attributed the decision to financial constraints but, despite the setback, said he remains committed to his presidential bid and is determined to persevere in the race.

“Today, sadly, I had to announce layoffs to a lot of my staff members,” Phillips said.

“We went to New Hampshire on Oct. 27. No name recognition, zero in the polls and, 10 weeks later, we generated 20% in the primary in late January in New Hampshire,” Phillips said in a statement.

“It’s really hard. It’s hard to raise money. It’s hard to generate platforms to introduce myself. And it’s hard when your party’s working against you,” the presidential candidate continued. “I’ve tried making phone calls and doing fundraisers, and the things you gotta do to run for office. But I found it almost impossible to raise enough to do this campaign the way I want. ”

I love running for President, but today I had to make some tough decisions. But with 75% of Americans saying Trump is too corrupt and Biden is too old, I'm not giving up!

Despite the recent layoffs, Phillips’ message to his supporters was one of resilience. “I’m going to continue this journey as long as you want this journey continued,” Phillips said. “I’m not giving up, I’m gonna continue. I’m on the ballot in 43 states. Our country is desperate for change. If you still believe that we can do better please consider supporting in my campaign.” (RELATED: Former Dem Presidential Candidate Blasts Biden For Claiming To Defend Democracy While ‘Suppressing’ Party Primary)

Phllips has highlighted pressing issues such as national debt, military expenditure and tax burdens, CBS News reported. However, Phillips faced challenges early on, with defeats in the New Hampshire and South Carolina Democratic primaries and an absence from the Nevada ballot. Nevertheless, he described his campaign journey as “joyful.”

The move comes after Marianne Williamson, another Democratic contender considered a longshot, suspended her campaign Feb. 7, CBS News stated.